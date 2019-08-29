Stanton man charged with felonies in three dogs deaths

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Stanton, Nebraska man has been charged with felonies in the deaths of three dogs in July.

Richard Brachle, 22, of Stanton has been charged with three counts of animal neglect resulting in death, a class IV felony.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said Brachle was charged following an investigation.

Court documents said that Brachle neglected three dogs in a Stanton residence from July 4 through July 6 resulting in their deaths.

Brachle has pleaded not guilty and a preliminary meeting is set for next month.