Stanton man arrested for sexually assaulting, abusing juveniles

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Stanton, Nebraska man was arrested Friday evening on felony sexual assault and child abuse charges.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Reese, 32, was arrested on Friday on a Stanton County Arrest warrant.

Police said the two victims were juveniles when the assault happened years ago at a Staton residence.

Reese was charged with three counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child abuse. After being booked, authorities said Reese was released after he posted cash for a $50,000 bond.

Reese’s first court appearance is scheduled for November 26 in Stanton County Court.