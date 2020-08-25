Stanton County Sheriff’s Office warns of Social Security scams

STANTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Residents in the Stanton area reportedly have been contacted by scammers.

According to officials, false persons have contacted Stanton residents and claimed to be with the Social Security Administration. Scammers then tell the residents that they have warrants out for their arrest, and they need to supply personal information to help manage their warrants.

At least two victims have released personal information to these false persons, including social security numbers.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that no one should ever give their personal information out over the phone as legitimate organizations won’t use phone calls or social media to contact someone to ask for personal information or money.

Technology may allow scammers to make their phone numbers seem legitimate, but the sheriff’s office said residents should never provide personal or financial information over the phone. Anyone who is questioning a phone call they receive should contact the business or organization directly.

