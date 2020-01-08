Stanton County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing teen

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Stanton County Sheriff’s office is asking for help in locating a missing teenage Stanton boy.

Damien Erickson, 15, of Stanton, has been missing since around 3:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Erickson was last seen leaving the Stanton High School and his current location is unknown.

Erickson is a white male and is about 5’5 and 140 pounds, and is considered at risk.

If anyone has any information on Damien, please contact the Stanton County Sheriff’s office by calling 402-439-2212, or contacting your local law enforcement agency.