Stanton County Sheriff: Woman charged with DWI after blowing nearly fives times the legal limit

Sheri Jensen
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman from Blair, Nebraska, was arrested for driving while intoxicated nearly five times the legal limit, according to authorities.

Tuesday around 6:10 p.m., Sheri Jensen, 49, was stopped while driving on Highway 275 about three miles west of Pilger, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

In a sobriety breath test, they said she blew nearly five times the legal limit. Jensen was then taken to the sheriff’s office where a chemical test showed her blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit of .08.

Jensen was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated-second offense (Above .150% BAC). She was booked and released from custody after posting a cash bond.

