STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Over the span of 45 days several residents in Stanton County have lost thousands of dollars to scammers.

Christmas scammers are using land lines, cell phones, text messaging, and social media to try and convince people that they have won prize money or owe money that they need to pay or face criminal charges and arrest.

These scammers will request financial information such as debit and credit card numbers or bank account numbers to access your money. Another popular method used is convincing victims to buy gift cards in bulk and provide the information on the card to the scammers.

The Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind everyone that at no time will legitimate government agencies or businesses contact you or threaten you with arrest by phone or email for civil violations or request payment over the phone.

You should never provide information about your bank or purchase gift cards to anyone demanding them over the phone, and if you are ever in doubt contact your local law enforcement before providing the requested information to an unknown party.

Scammers often seek elderly victims and will use intimidation and threats to convince you to act and will tell you not to hang up or tell anyone about the phone call. These are pretty tell tale signs of illegal activity and you should stop all contact with the scammer and tell someone you trust.

Getting any financial loss back is nearly impossible as most scammers are not typically located in the United States.