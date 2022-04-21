STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – A 17-year-old was arrested after officials alleged he sexually assaulted a person in the middle of the night before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that they responded to a break-in and sexual assault north of Leigh after midnight Thursday.

Officials alleged a man broke into a residence with a handgun, tied up a victim, and sexually assaulted her with a threat of violence. The attacker stole the victim’s vehicle and drove towards Highway 32. The victim was taken to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment.

The sheriff’s office was able to find the vehicle heading east on Highway 32, and officers followed it into Cuming County. Emergency lights were deployed in an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle, but it did not stop.

Two miles west of West Point, officers with the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office were able to deflate the front, left tire of the vehicle. It was reported that the vehicle pulled over, and the suspect got out of the vehicle and began to run through a nearby field.

The release stated around 2:40 a.m., Gabriel Safty, 17, of rural Leigh, was found hiding on top of a livestock trailer at a farm.

Safty was charged with burglary, possession of burglar tools, false imprisonment, first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery, terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, theft of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s office said a handgun, knife, and other items connected to the attack were seized. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Stanton County Emergency Management helped to supply a K-9 unit and thermal drone.

Safty was taken to the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services in Madison.