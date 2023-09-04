STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A hunter had to call for help after getting stuck in mud while he was out dove hunting. Officials say this is the third time that a hunter has gotten stuck in that area.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a report of a hunter stuck up to his waist in mud at 10:45 a.m. on Monday.

It took nearly 30 minutes, but officials found the hunter on the west end of the Wood Duck recreation area about six miles southwest of Stanton, according to the release.

The release specified that officials had to find the hunter using sirens and yelling because his shotgun was packed with mud and unable to be used safely to alert responders to his location.

The release noted that the pond appeared to be dried out, but was actually saturated mud that he sunk into.

The sheriff’s office and fire officials used ropes to bring the hunter to safety. He had to be treated for dehydration by EMS on the scene.

The release noted that in the past seven years, at least two other hunters have gotten stuck or bogged down in heavy mud in the Wood Duck area.