Stanton County Officials: Pilger couple escape Friday night house fire

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) – Officials said a house fire southeast of Pilger ignited while a couple was sleeping in the home.

At 11:24 p.m. on Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a house fire. The report said the house was located on 575th Avenue, was fully engulfed in flames, and two people were believed to be inside.

Officials said the two people inside the residence were asleep, but passerby’s woke them up, and they were able to get out of the home.

Pilger Fire and Rescue responded and requested help from Wisner and Stanton Fire. The fire burned for 2 hours before it was controlled. The house is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and crews stayed on the scene until Saturday morning.