Stanton County Officials: Man charged with reckless driving, child abuse

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was arrested on Saturday after officials said he drove a pickup truck away from them in a pursuit to avoid arrest.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop east of Norfolk on Highway 275 because a vehicle was reportedly driving without taillights.

The vehicle didn’t pull over for officials and fled south on 560th Avenue at high speeds. The headlights on the vehicle were turned off while driving away from authorities.

The vehicle went onto Highway 24 and finally stopped, and officials arrested Leonardo Saldana-Castaneda, 37, on multiple charges. He was charged with willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and child abuse.

Saldana-Castaneda was charged with child abuse because officials said a 12-year-old boy was in the vehicle during the pursuit, which put him in danger.