Stanton County man arrested for threatening to kill woman, child

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday after they said he made threats to kill a woman in Woodland Park, Neb.

Austin Sanne, 29, of Woodland Park, was charged with the felony of terroristic threats.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said there was a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence on Tuesday where Anne threatened to kill a woman and her child.

Sanne was then arrested and booked into the jail. The sheriff’s office said that Sanne was out on a bond on felony charged from a summer incident.