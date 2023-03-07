STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Stanton County Sheriff is warning drivers to watch their speed as the department had its third incident of someone going over 100 miles per hour in the past three weeks.

On Friday just after 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s department caught a driver going 113 miles per hour on Northeast Industrial Highway near Nucor Steel. The speed limit in the area is only 55 miles per hour.

The main concern, other than the ticket one would get for going 100 miles per hour, is the safety threat it poses to everyone on the road.

“People need to remember that at those high speeds your reaction time is almost non-existent,” the department said in a press release. “Not only putting your life in danger, but those of innocent people just driving down the roadway.”