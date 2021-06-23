Stanton County authorities searching for convicted sex offender

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities are asking the public for help finding a convicted sex offender wanted on felony charges in Stanton County after failing to appear in court for sex offender violations.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, Dessivee Wright, 31, of Stanton, is wanted and appears to be on the run. Wright has two separate warrants issued for his arrest.

Police said Wright also faces probation violation charges out of Adams County.

Police said Wright is a Native American man, 6’4 and about 185 pounds with numerous tattoos over his body.

Anyone with information on Wright is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 402-439-2212.