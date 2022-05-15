SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For 30 years, the National Association of Letter Carriers have been collecting food to help stamp out hunger.

After a two year break, local letter carriers picked up thousands of pounds of food along their mail routes left out by folks helping to feed the hungry.

When the carriers get back to the post office, the food is then sorted and in Sioux City, it is given to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

“That we do and if want to participate, even if it’s one item, you know, you’re still helping somebody out at the end of the day. Gives you that good karma,” said mail carrier, Dalton Giorgenti.

Stamp Out Hunger is an annual food drive that happens on the second saturday in May.