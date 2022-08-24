SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland after school program is having to limit what they can do because of staffing.

Beyond the Bell, a program that takes kids in before and after school, is being hit by a staffing shortage as they go into the school year.

The students engage in fun activities, recieve snacks, get homework assistance and tutoring. However, over the past couple years the program has been slowly lossing staff.

The program director for Beyond the Bell, Jenna Andrews, said low staff is making them limit student counts.

“And it has decreased the amount of students we can take right now. Because our staffing numbers are a little bit lower, we can only take so many kids per staff to get those kids in,” said Andrews.

Those that are wanting to join the program are put on a waiting list until they get more staff.