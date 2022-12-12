SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near the Sam’s Mini-Mart on Morningside Avenue on Monday.

A man was leaving Sam’s Mini-Mart when he was approached by another man, according to Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill. The two had some sort of exchange, and according to Gill, the exchange escalated which led to the man who approached stabbing the other man in the arm and then leaving the scene in a Kia Sorento. Gill said the wound was bloody but not life-threatening.

Gill said that while police were searching for the man in the Sorento, they received a call from a woman who was at the Lakeport Commons who reportedly saw a man in her vehicle that she did not know. The man noticed her and attempted to flee in a Kia Sorento.

Police were able to locate the Sorento and arrest the man. He is currently being questioned by police and is believed to be the suspect of both crimes.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as we learn more.