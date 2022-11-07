SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A stabbing incident resulted in a standoff between a residence and a SWAT team while nearby organizations implemented precautionary measures.

According to Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a stabbing at 7:28 a.m. on Monday. The stabbing was reported to have occurred near a business located on the 4000 block of Floyd Boulevard.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a woman who allegedly had multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sergeant Gill stated that the woman was stabbed at two different locations. The first time she was allegedly stabbed was at a residence on the 4000 block of Garfield Street. She managed to get away from the suspect who had been identified as Faron Starr, 37, and she got into her car and fled the residence.

Starr allegedly followed the woman to a nearby business located on the 4000 block of Floyd Boulevard, and before she could get out of the vehicle, he allegedly stabbed her again.

Sergeant Gill stated that the victim was able to escape the vehicle, and she headed back to the residence on Garfield Street. He specified that Starr was reported to have fled in a different direction.

Officials called in a SWAT team, and they were allegedly engaged in a standoff with the residence for some time.

The incident resulted in Leeds Elementary placing the school on a lockout, and UnityPoint Health – St. Lukes’s was placed on controlled access out of an abundance of caution.

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s is under controlled access until further notice. This is a precautionary measure that is put in place when a patient is admitted because of an act of violence. This procedure helps ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, and team members. Statement from UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s

Leeds Elementary School told KCAU 9 that the school was placed in a lockout during the morning drop-off as recommended by the Sioux City Police Department. The school district noted that the school day is proceeding as normal. The school remains on lockout until further notice.

When the SWAT team was able to get inside the residence, they found that Starr was not there and brought the standoff to an end.

Sergeant Gill stated that they started to search for Starr who is considered at large, however, he is not considered a danger to the public because the altercation is considered domestic.

He is described as a Native American Male that is 6 feet, 2-inches tall man who looks to weigh about 200 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The victim and Faron allegedly have had an on-again, off-again relationship and they have one child together, according to Sergeant Gill.

It was reported to officials that the altercation between the victim and Faron allegedly began on Sunday night after the victim picked him up and brought him to her residence. Sergeant Gill stated that the situation continued to escalate up to the stabbing in the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 712-279-6960 or Crime Stoppers 712-258-TIPS.

Wesley Thoene contributed to this report.