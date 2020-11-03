UPDATE: Police arrest suspect involved in stabbing on 4th Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – UPDATE: The Sioux City Police arrested the suspect of a stabbing that occurred downtown Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the suspect, Juan A. Alvarez, 25, was caught attempting to steal a parked car and was confronted by the owner and a friend in the 300 block of Floyd Boulevard. The suspect threatened them with a hypodermic needle before running away while the owner and friend chased him.

Police said Alvarez pulled out a knife and attacked the friend and fled the area again.

Alvarez was found around the area of W. 4th Street and Wesley Parkway an hour later where he was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to MercyOne for treatment and does not have life threatening injuries.

Alvarez was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and charged with willful injury and attempted burglary.

