Stabbing in Sioux City sends one to hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was hospitalized Monday night after being stabbed in Sioux City.

Monday around 8:16 p.m., Sioux City police responded to reports of a stabbing at Prestwick Apartments 4230 Hickory Lane.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure told KCAU 9 that a woman was stabbed in the abdomen, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to MercyOne hospital by Sioux City Fire & Rescue.

McClure added that there were no signs of forced entry.

The only description the woman could provide was a male about 6 feet tall 200 pounds wearing a black hoodie and black mask. McClure said detectives are working with the victim to find the suspect.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the police at 712-279-6960.