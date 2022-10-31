SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 145 years is a long time and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church knows this very well.

On Sunday, the congregation gathered for a special service and dinner to commemorate 145 years of service to God.

The celebration was held in the gothic-style church that was built just under 100 years ago.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of the church elders about what has made St. Paul’sstand the test of time.

“We do those things as members to keep the church going but without God’s blessing and without his will the church is just a building,” said Barney Attema.

After the service, the church gathered at the Lutheran school’s gym next door for fellowship and a harvest dinner.