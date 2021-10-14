St. Paul United Methodist Church members prepare for 150th anniversary

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – St. Paul United Methodist Church is making preparations for its 150th anniversary celebration.

The events kick off with the annual pork chop supper on the evening of October 16, followed by a Sunday morning worship on October 17 that will conclude with a balloon launch and cupcake reception.

Preparations have been underway to accommodate an influx of people, with work for the anniversary beginning six weeks ago.

The St. Paul United Methodist Pastor says she expects more than 200 people to attend the weekend events.

“This is an exciting anniversary for us, celebrating 150 years in ministry that, of course, is a milestone. The people of St. Paul United Methodist Church are very proud to have years, hundreds of years of serving the community by feeding people, by taking care of community needs and also by providing a safe space to worship and to celebrate those moments of life,” said Abby Caseman, church’s pastor.

The church offers a live streaming service for those that won’t be able to attend the weekend festivities in person.