St. Patrick’s Day in full swing in Sioux City despite pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – St. Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest holidays for bars and restaurants but last year, they weren’t able to celebrate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s what makes this year extra special.

“Now we got everything open, it’s a great thing for servers, bartenders, it’s just a great day in general,” said an employee at Marto’s, Brian Tripp.

Jzar Templin is the taproom manager of Marto’s Brewing Company, and he said he’s excited to see people enjoy the day firsthand.

“It’s going to be awesome because like I said, last year we didn’t get to enjoy seeing people eating our food, drinking our beer, so it will be really nice to see people kind of being more festive, coming in like their green, crazy attire whatever it is that people like to wear on St. Patrick’s day, and actually being able to talk to them personally,” said Templin.

However, it’s not just bars and restaurants celebrating.

Enzo Carranante at the Tyson Events Center said they’re trying to be clever in keeping patrons safe during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival & Fun Run.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to be open and be hosting events right now. It’s obviously interesting times, and it’s not the full capacity that we would like to, but at this point, we want to make sure that we’re being creative,” Carranante said.

Several Siouxlanders went out to celebrate and couldn’t be happier to have some semblance of normalcy.

“I think it’s a foot forward, you know. It’s progress,” said Russ Redsville, a patron.

“It feels amazing, it’s like, last year we were locked in our houses, and this year, I mean it feels like we’re a little bit more normalized, still wearing masks and everything, but it will be fun to get out and do something,” said Rebecca Taylo, a participant.

Most Siouxland bars and restaurants are still taking extra measures to make sure their patrons are safe and healthy. Some of those measures include social distancing, enforcing masks in certain areas, and limiting capacity.