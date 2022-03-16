SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thinking about dressing up in green and grabbing a few drinks with your friends Thursday? Well, officials want you to have fun, but they want you to have safe fun.

Just like New Year’s and Cinco de Mayo, St. Patrick’s Day comes with heavy expectations centered around drinking alcohol. However, whenever there’s alcohol involved with an event, impaired drivers become more of a risk to the road.

Drinking whiskey, wine, beer, or any type of alcohol while driving is against the law, and it’s known to cause fatalities every year throughout the country.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), around 28 people die every day due to a drunk-driving crash in America. Nationally, research indicated almost 300 people have died in impaired driving crashes on St. Patrick’s Day from 2016 to 2020.

Blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is measured in g/dL, and it’s a way that police officers can detect if a driver has been drinking. The legal limit of BAC is .08%. Meaning, if someone is pulled over and blows a .08% or above, they are breaking the law. If charged with DUIs, citizens can lose their licenses and be subjected to substance abuse treatment.

So, how do we slow down the pattern of drunk drivers? Officials said it’s best to plan ahead and be prepared before a night out.

When a person knows before they even go out for a drink, that they might get extremely inebriated, they can plan ahead. They can arrange for a designated driver or ask a family member to get them at the end of the night. Taxis, ride-sharing services, and sober friends are the best ways to combat drunk drivers, NHTSA indicated.

Specific to St. Patty’s Day, AAA is participating in a service from March 17 at 6 p.m. to March 21 at 6 p.m. to offer impaired people a way to end the night safely. The service will tow a car to a safe location within 10 miles of the pick-up spot and give the impaired person a way home. ‘Tow to Go’ is a free service to AAA members and non-members. This program is available to those in Iowa and Nebraska. The number to call for the program is 855-286-9246. For more information, visit AAA’s website.

These solutions are a two-way road, though, one paved with responsibility. In fact, the NHTSA advised if someone notices a friend is too drunk to drive, they shouldn’t let their friend leave. Wearing a seat belt can also help in the case of a collision because we never know who’s behind the wheel of other vehicles.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said AAA Minnesota-Iowa spokeswoman Meredith Mitts. “Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

Nebraska State Troopers, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and the Sioux City Police Department indicated they plan to monitor the roadways around Siouxland during St. Patty’s Day.

“Drunk driving is dangerous for everyone on the road, not simply the impaired driver,” said Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc. “Take chance out of the equation and plan ahead for St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re celebrating, choose a designated driver or another means to have a sober driver get you home.”