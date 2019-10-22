St. Luke’s College students help with respiratory tune-ups

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s Respiratory Care Week, and as part of it, a Sioux City college is offering free respiratory tune-ups.

First-year students at St. Lukes College are taking assessments for people, making sure their lungs are working properly.

It’s important to make sure your lungs are healthy, especially during cold and flu season.

One student, Brook Venema, said they learn much more from experiences like this one than what is taught in a classroom.

“To get hands-on experience is a very crucial part of any health care profession. Especially since we’re going to be taking care of the patients. Its just a very crucial part to learn to take care of those patients,” Venema said.

The clinic is free. Professionals and students will perform chest assessments, oxygen saturation checks, mini pulmonary function tests, and blood pressure checks.

If you missed Tuesday’s clinic, it continues Wednesday. You can stop by the St. Luke’s College building between 12:30 and 2:30.