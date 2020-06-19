St. Luke’s College students getting hands-on learning experience with ventilators

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Now more than ever, respiratory therapists are playing a vital role as healthcare professionals.

In the fight against COVID-19, St. Luke’s College students are getting a hands-on learning experience with ventilators.

Brooke Venema, a respiratory therapy student, said she’s grateful to get back to hands-on training.

“I can better treat my patients by being able to touch, feel, and get to know the ventilator in a classroom setting. Then I know the ventilators well and I can treat my patients that much better,” said Venema.

The course goes for eight weeks and is dedicated to specifically ventilator studies.

