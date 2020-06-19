SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Now more than ever, respiratory therapists are playing a vital role as healthcare professionals.
In the fight against COVID-19, St. Luke’s College students are getting a hands-on learning experience with ventilators.
Brooke Venema, a respiratory therapy student, said she’s grateful to get back to hands-on training.
“I can better treat my patients by being able to touch, feel, and get to know the ventilator in a classroom setting. Then I know the ventilators well and I can treat my patients that much better,” said Venema.
The course goes for eight weeks and is dedicated to specifically ventilator studies.
Latest Stories
- St. Luke’s College students getting hands-on learning experience with ventilators
- Local community hands out more than 90 boxes of groceries to families
- Iowa woman arrested for animal neglect after two dogs found starved
- Boy who beat cancer named 2020 Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador
- Siouxland Forecast: June 19th, 2020