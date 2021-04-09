UnityPoint-St. Luke’s announces return of community garden on May 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since the weather has been getting warmer, Siouxlanders have been excited for one outdoor tradition to return.

Earlier this afternoon, UnityPoint-St. Lukes announced their community garden will be returning on May 1.

The area is currently being cleaned up in preparation for Siouxlanders to rent.



“I think this year, everybody’s been inside for the last year with the pandemic and so they’re pretty anxious When the weather got nice last weekend, people were pretty anxious to get outside and I started getting calls about the garden,” said Leah Knapp, director of community events at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s



For more information on how to register, click here.