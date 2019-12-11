Man arrested for fleeing police and stealing truck in Sioux County

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A suspicious person investigation leads to arrest in Sioux County.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says that on Saturday at 2:17 a.m., they arrested Daniel Chiodini, 26, of St. Louis, Mo.

Chiodini was charged with second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, interference with official acts, and trespassing.

Officials said the arrested occurred after an Orange City Police Officer checked on a 2020 Dodge Durango parked at a county-owned park, half-mile south of Alton.

Authorities says that Chiodini accelerated the vehicle, lost control, struck several wooden posts along the driveway edge, fled on foot, and was not immediately found.

The sheriff’s office said the county-owned park suffered around $1,000 in damage and the 2020 Dodge Durango sustained about $15,000 in damage.

Officials says that after fleeing from the Orange City Officer, Chiodini went to an address on Kennedy Avenue and stole a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado from the residence.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said that Chiodini later arrived at the Hawarden Hospital to seek treatment for injuries that he suffered after fleeing from the officer.

Officials says they were called to the hospital after Choidini’s behavior was suspicious and provided a false name.

Authorities said Chiodini was taken into custody, transported to the Sioux County Jail, and the bond is set at $10,000.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it was a joint investigation with the Orange City Police Department.

The sheriff’s office says the Hawarden Police Department also assisted them in the investigation.

Officials said the case is still under investigation.