SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –St. John Lutheran Church has teamed up with the Warming Shelter to create “An Overnight Experience” to bring awareness to the struggles of homelessness.

According to a release from St. John Lutheran Church, the event will take place on June 23 where citizens will have an educating experience and sleep in one of the beds at the Warming Shelter. There will be a hamburger cookout at the shelter parking area. No cars will be allowed during this time.

In the morning there will be a pancake breakfast at St. John’s on Jackson Street. The release states that a free-will offering is requested from those who don’t purchase a ticket.

St. John Lutheran Church works to hold these kinds of events as part of its mission to serve the community, according to the release. Additional ways that church members serve the community are through volunteering, and supporting the Northside Neighborhood Network by hosting an Annual National Night Out in August.

Tickets to the Overnight experience cost $50. For additional information contact Pastor Wayne Gallipo at stjohnlutheranpastor@gmail.com or by calling 712-277-3945.