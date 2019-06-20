St. Baldrick’s event raises money to fund research for children with cancer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sixteen volunteers from the Rock Valley community are shaving their heads in hopes of inspiring others to donate to a special cause. Maria Postmus, an organizer of the St. Baldwick’s event described their goals.

“Tonight we’re doing a head shaving event for St.Baldricks foundation. They raise to do research to eliminate childhood cancer,” said Postmus.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for cancer research for children.

“This year we’ve made a much bigger goal, so far we have a raised almost $8,000,” said Postmus.

This year’s St. Baldrick’s was inspired by 12 year old Tripp Postmus, who was diagnosed with brain cancer for the second time. His mother Maria Postmus vowed to shave her head to honor her son’s bravery and strength once they reach the goal.

“It gets addicting that you can raise money. It’s easy to raise money for somebody else than it is for yourself, and we have been so incredibly blessed by our community,” said Postmus.

Nearly a dozen of the volunteers were Tripp’s close friends from his baseball team, each of them inspired by Tripp’s bravery through his treatments.