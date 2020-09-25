SSCSD reports total of 32 positive COVID-19 cases among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District reported more students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 for the week..
According to the district, there are 15 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and 17 staff that attended school for the week of September 21 through September 25.
During the week, five classes moved to emergency response virtual learning or closures. They are:
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary: kindergarten class
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary: first-grade class
- Leeds Elementary: fifth-grade class
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary: multi-grade class
- Morningside STEM Elementary: third-grade class
They also reported 17 buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:
- Bryant Elementary
- Clark Early Childhood Center
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School
- Leeds Elementary
- Liberty Elementary School
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School
- Morningside STEM Elementary School
- Nodland Elementary
- North Middle School
- North High School
- Operations and Maintenence
- Perry Creek Elementary
- Unity Elementary
- West High School
- West Middle School
The school district reporting positive cases of staff and students every Friday
Working with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been done for those who tested positive. The affected staff and other close contacts are being asked to self-isolate and take other necessary measures.
Classes will continue for those who have not been identified as close contacts, unless announced otherwise.
Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their children and screen them before going to school. If they are experiencing any of the below COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to stay home.
- Fever (at least 100.4°F)
- Chills
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Fatigue
- Muscle or Body Aches
- Headache
- New Loss of Taste or Smell
- Sore Throat
- Congestion or Runny Nose
- Nausea or Vomiting
- Diarrhea
