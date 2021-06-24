SSCSD program provides hands-on learning to young adults with disabilities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Participants in the Transition Alliance Program (TAP) are learning valuable life skills this week.

The Sioux City Community School District, in partnership with Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, is assisting young adults with disabilities to live more independently by providing hands-on experiences.

On Thursday, the Sioux City Fire Department and EMS spoke with students at North High School about the possibilities of entering the field.

One participant said it’s a fun-learning experience.

“I want to learn how to be an EMS, because I just like helping people, stuff like that,” said Alyzabeth Lamoureux, a program participant.

Students can participate in the four-week camp both virtually and in-person.