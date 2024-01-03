SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A man had to be taken to the hospital shortly after the New Year after a crash in South Sioux City.

According to the South Sioux City Police Department, at 12:20 a.m. on New Year’s Day morning, a “serious injury accident” happened at the intersection of Riverview Drive and Dakota Avenue.

After investigating the crash, officials said that they believe that a sedan was traveling west at a high speed on Riverview Drive when it hit a semi that was northbound on Dakota Avenue.

An adult male that was driving the vehicle had to be taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released two days later.

There was no fatality in this crash.

The accident is still under investigation.