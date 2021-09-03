SSCCSD reports 44 COVID-19 cases since beginning of school

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Community School District (SSCCSD) has reported 44 total COVID-19 cases since beginning the school year.

According to the school, there has been 44 positive COVID-19 cases since they started recording data on August 11.

On September 3, the school district reported one brand new COVID-19 cases to add to the total.

The school said the total confirmed cases include both active and recovered as well as new confirmed cases for today.

There are approximately 3,800 students and 700 staff and contracted service providers in the school district.