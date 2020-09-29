SSCCSD PK-8th to move back to in-class learning

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City School District announced that PK-8 will move back to in-class learning.

According to the school’s website, South Sioux City Community School District PK-8th grade students participating in the 100% virtual instruction will move back to the regular in-person classroom learning environment beginning with quarter two. Quarter two is scheduled to start on Monday, October 19th.

Progress checkpoints at the end of each quarter will continue to be held to accurately measure what is working well for our students, staff, and families.

The district is finalizing a plan that will provide support and reduce anxiety for students, staff, and parents. The district intends to communicate that plan the week of October 5th. All PK-8th grade students will be back at their regular school on Monday, October 19th.

