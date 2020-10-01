SSCCS reports 52 total positive cases of COVID-19

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City Community Schools has reported 52 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to school officials, 30 of the 52 cases are students. 14 staff members have been tested positive, with 7 contracted providers and one substitute making up the total number of positive cases.

The school’s student population is about 3,800 and about 700 for staff and contracted service providers.

The school has been tracking since the first day of school on August 13.

