SSC Officer Van Berkum returns to the force after being shot

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – After being shot two months ago and recovering, South Sioux City Police Officer Brian Van Berkum has returned to the force.

The police department said that Van Berkum will be on light duty for a month.

Van Berkum was injured in a shooting on May 11. Officers were called to a South Sioux bar in the early hours of that Saturday after receiving a report of a man with a weapon. After making contact with a man outside, shots were fired, Van Berkum and the other were taken to a hospital.

Van Berkum was later released and given a warm welcome home as he continued his recovery.

The South Sioux City Police posted the update on their Facebook page. They also said that Van Berkum would like to thank the community for the support he has received and that he is glad to be back.