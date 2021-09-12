SSC Hy-Vee giving away 250 meals to customers on Sept. 13

In partnership with Robinson Fresh, Hy-Vee donated more 7,200 fresh mangos to 600 customers in Denison, Iowa, on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Hy-Vee.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Hy-Vee will give away 250 meals to customers with contactless, drive-thru event on Sept. 13.

The giveaway will take place at the South Sioux City Hy-Vee and start at 4 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m., or while supplies last.

The donation is made in support of September’s National Family Meals Month, an industry-inspired movement led by FMI – The Food Industry Association to raise consumer awareness of the health and societal benefits of sharing frequent family meals.

Hy-Vee is also recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) and other cultures by distributing meal options that support meal traditions from various heritages.

One free meal will be given away to the first 250 customers at the Hy-Vee in South Sioux City, Neb. The event will take place in the shared parking lot between the store and mall. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Customers can choose one of three family-size Hy-Vee Mealtime To Go take-and-bake entrées: lasagna, beef enchiladas or Asian vegetable lo Mein. Product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing.

All event volunteers will be practicing safety measures to ensure the health and safety of Hy-Vee customers.