SSC High School offering parking lot WiFi to students in need

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Community School District announced the installment of WiFi hotspots for students Friday.

The hotspots can be accessed in the SSC High School parking lot and students can use the connection to download online materials for classes.

The map below shows where students should park to get the best internet connection from the hotspots.

Courtesy, South Sioux City Community School District

The school district’s announcement can be viewed below.

The post reads:

“Attention students and staff: The excellent tech team, with the help of the wonderful maintenance staff, got the new outdoor WiFi hotspots up and going yesterday. If you need fast, solid WiFi on your Chromebook, head to the SSC High School and park in one of the spots shown on the map. These outdoor hotspots are connected in with our existing WiFi system and your Chromebook should already have the proper credentials. Park, download and get what you need.” South Sioux City Community School District

Courtesy, South Sioux City Community School District

Latest Stories