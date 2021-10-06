SSC City Council decides how to manage excess goose problem

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City City Council met Wednesday afternoon to discuss topics, one of them being ideas of how to control the excessive goose population in the area.

South Sioux City Parks Director Gene Maffit spoke with a local biologist about what can be used as effective ways of keeping geese away from the soccer field and presented them to the City Council.

Ideas presented to the council ranged from grass planting, to remote controlled cars, to paintball guns. The use of decoys and lasers was dismissed by the council and Maffit as an effective system.

According to Maffit, it was decided that planting a new type of grass will be how the city council plans to control the population. The grass will have a bad taste to geese and will discourage flocks from returning to the area.

South Sioux City Parks Department said they plan to test out grass nest Spring at Crystal Cove which is also experiencing an excessive amount geese flocking to the area.