Spring cleanup! Tyson Events Center hosting community trunk sale on Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Community Trunk Sale is returning to the Tyson Events Center on Saturday.

Officials with Tyson Events Center and Spectra said from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, shoppers and sellers are welcome to join this rummage sale.

Vendors may sell items from their trunks or space in the parking stall using a blanket, tarp, or table. To register for a sale stall, visit this website.

Setup will take place from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Parking sale stalls are available for $25 a single stall or $40 for a double stall.

Donations will also be accepted for the Gospel Mission Thrift Stores for things that aren’t sold during the event.