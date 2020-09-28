Spreading kindness through ice cream

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – “If you want something done, you have to do it yourself,” that’s the mantra a Siouxland woman embraced today.

Connie Sponder and her friends over at Faith United Presbyterian Church felt like the community needed some kindness, so they decided to hand out some free ice cream.

With some donations and investment on her part, she rented out a soft serve machine as a fun way to celebrate the end of a rather unusual summer.

“We wanted to do this because nobody has been able to do much of anything this year. [It’s” been kind of a nasty year, so this is a good way to have ice cream. We had cake here for a bit til that was gone. Everyone likes ice cream,” Sponder said.