THURSTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A helicopter crashed in a bean field near Thurston, Nebraska Friday afternoon.

According to the eyewitness account, a spray helicopter crashed into a bean field at 2157 H Avenue, four miles east of Thurston.

The crash happened after 3 p.m. Friday. There are no reports of any injuries.

No other information is known at this time.

