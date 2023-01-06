SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The first basketball SportsZone of 2023 is in the books.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

Game of the Week, Remsen-St. Mary's vs Unity Christian, Central Lyon vs Rock Valley, West Lyon vs George-Little Rock, Lawton-Bronson vs OABCIG, Kingsley-Pierson vs MVAOCOU

EP-J vs Alcester-Hudson, Dakota Valley vs Viborg-Hurley, Wakefield vs Walthill

Boys Player of the Week, Girls Player of the Week

Iowa (Boys)

Gehlen Catholic – 78

Hinton – 61

Harris-Lake Park – 51

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 56

Kingsley-Pierson – 55

MVAOCOU – 19

Lawton-Bronson – 60

OABCIG – 70

Pocahontas – 54

Newell-Fonda – 92

Remsen-St. Mary’s – 46

Unity Christian – 41

South Central Calhoun – 65

Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 42

Westwood – 56

Ridge View – 63

Estherville Lincoln Central – 53

Cherokee Washington – 51

GTRA – 49

Manson-NW Webster – 56

Okoboji – 48

MOC-Floyd Valley – 101

Sheldon – 46

Boyden Hull – 41

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 41

Sioux Center – 77

Clear Lake – 70

Iowa Falls-Alden – 50

Denison-Schleswig – 71

Creston – 58

LeMars – 31

Sioux City West – 50

Iowa (Girls)

Alta-Aurelia – 68

Southeast Valley – 55

Ar-We-Va – 53

Boyer Valley – 49

Gehlen Catholic – 35

Hinton – 69

Harris-Lake Park – 48

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 45

Kingsley-Pierson – 69

MVAOCOU – 51

Logan-Magnolia – 54

Riverside – 26

Pocahontas – 47

Newell-Fonda – 67

Remsen-St. Mary’s – 51

Unity Christian – 69

South Central Calhoun – 50

Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 17

South O’Brien – 35

MMCRU – 61

Trinity Christian – 50

West Sioux – 53

West Monona – 62

River Valley – 34

Westwood – 59

Ridge View – 34

Woodbury Central – 48

Siouxland Christian – 29

East Sac County – 27

Emmetsburg – 40

Okoboji – 62

MOC-Floyd Valley – 61

Sheldon – 46

Boyden Hull – 37

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 57

Sioux Center – 51

Clear Lake – 76

Iowa Falls-Alden – 46

Denison-Schleswig – 49

Creston – 57

Nebraska (Boys)

Norfolk – 43

Benson – 35

Oakland-Craig – 43

Stanton – 67

Battle Creek – 30

Norfolk Catholic – 51

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 51

Winnebago – 49

West Point-Beemer – 47

North Bend Central – 59

Hartington-Newcastle – 29

Winside – 27

Lutheran-Northeast – 57

Niobrara/Verdigre – 15

Plainview – 77

Neligh-Oakdale – 53

Wakefield – 67

Walthill – 38

Nebraska (Girls)

Norfolk – 40

Benson – 49

Oakland-Craig – 82

Stanton – 31

Battle Creek – 33

Norfolk Catholic – 36

Bloomfield – 25

Ponca – 54

Boone Central – 50

O’Neill – 22

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 41

Winnebago – 24

West Point-Beemer – 33

North Bend Central – 52

Plainview – 57

Neligh-Oakdale – 19

Wayne – 29

Pierce – 37

South Dakota (Girls)

Elk Point-Jefferson – 55

Alcester-Hudson – 24

Vermillion – 62

Parkston – 34

Dakota Valley – 37

Viborg-Hurley – 62

Bishop Heelan (IA) – 50

Harrisburg – 40