Sports betting continues to see increased popularity in Iowa

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) – Sports betting is on a winning streak in Iowa. The November report shows the sports wagering handle reached $59.3 million.

Hasan Ramic is making a return trip to Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort today, this time to collect his winnings from a sports bet.

“I placed a bet yesterday and I did a six-team parlay and I won so I am here to cash out and make another bet,” visiting, Hasan Ramic said.

Sports betting became legal in Iowa back in August.

“I find it very fun and entertaining, it really makes watching the games that much better knowing that you could win a couple bucks just watching the game,” Ramic said.

The sports wagers have continued to increase each month over the last three months here at Grand Falls Casino.

“In September our handle was $1.1 million, in October it was $1.3 million, and in November it was $2 million, so we’ve seen growth each month,” marketing director, Damon John said.

Marketing director, Damon John says there may be a reason behind that.

“We attribute most of that to it’s a new product in the market, so everyone is excited, more and more people are finding out about it, and it’s also a prime season for sports betting, we’ve got the NFL playoffs, we’ve got college bowl season, college basketball is in full swing,” John said.

But these numbers aren’t the only exciting news happening at Grand Falls. Soon this area will be open for people to place sports bets.

“Very soon we will be opening up the Betfred Sports Sportsbook here at Grand Falls and that area is in the former location of the show lounge, that is a very large, very high tech Vegas-style sportsbook that we are very excited about,” John said. “I think the sky is the limit on sports betting here in this market so we do expect to see it continue to grow at least for the next several months,” John said.