Sports bars facing pressure amid college football cancellations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland bars and restaurants are once again feeling the pressure of the pandemic as conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 postpone their season.

For The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill, business was just on the rebound.

“We don’t have the backing for things like this. We kind of live just like everybody else. We work week by week. We have a great week, great, we pay the bills. We don’t have a so great week then now what? Where do we get that money from,” Lupe Gonzalez, owner of The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill said.

He said since the start of the pandemic, his business has taken one hit after another.

“What do we do from here. Do we cut back on our employees again? How does it look for them. We’ve been lucky to keep our employees busy but now you look for football season, college, NFL which a lot of people come in and enjoy. So, now what?” Gonzalez added.

Like Don’s Sports Bar, The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill is also finding ways to adapt.

“We need live sports. We need sports, and we’re trying to keep things fun and energetic. College football, it’s so popular, especially in the Midwest. With the Big Ten, all of our local schools will be down, and with the Pac-12 too, two of the five major conferences. So we’re just extremely hopeful that the SEC, the Big 12 and ACC will continue to play,” general manager Jim Brown said.

Bob Roe, owner of Bob Roe’s Point After said they’re also banking on other conferences to continue their season to bring in lost revenue.

“I was disappointed, really disappointed. Thank god the Big 12 is going to try and play in our area but it’s going to impact us quite a bit,” Roe said.

Each business said their top priority now is finding ways to get people into the building. They’re working to create new specials and incentives, to make up for the business college football usually brings in.

