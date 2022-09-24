SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Halloween event for Siouxland families is returning to Tyson Events Center.

On October 27 from 5 to 7 p.m., families can swing by the Tyson Events Center for a “spook-tacular” event presented by MidAmerican Energy. The event is free to the public.

Provided

The event will begin at the Primebank Box Office and move in one direction through the Tyson.

OVG360 said there will be over 30 companies handing out candy. Information on where to sign up to hand out candy can be found on their website.

For those who want to learn more or for businesses that wish to hand out candy, click here.