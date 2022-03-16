SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City business is helping Siouxlanders get in touch with their creative side.

The Greatest Escape in Sioux City is opening Splatter Room later this month. Painters wear protective gear and throw the paint onto a canvas that they can bring home.

Sami Garrison is the owner of The Greatest Escape. She says she thought of the idea when she saw a splatter room while traveling.

“It’s pretty much just a place for you to get messy, because it’s kind of like a little bit cathartic,” Garrison said. “Like if you feel a little bit of a release of adrenaline when you’re in there throwing the paint. It kind of feels crazy. It’s fun; it really is. It’s more fun than I even thought it would be.”

The Splatter Room opens on March 26th during regular business hours. The room holds up to 8 people at one time.