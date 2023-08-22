SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Beat the heat for cheap. Even though the 3 Sioux City pools are closed, all 5 of the city run splash pads are still up and running.

Splash pads are located in Cook, Rose Hill, Dale Street, Leeds, and Cone Parks and are free to the public.

“The nice thing with the splash pads is these are, we don’t have to have staff down here, these are great,” said John Byrnes with Sioux City Parks and Rec, “We can run them as long as it’s warm for the most part so we really like to keep these up and running as long as we possibly can. Memorial Day to labor day is the typical season, usually, we go a little bit after.”

All of the city-operated splash pads follow their park hours of operation, most closing at 10 p.m.