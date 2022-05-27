SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s splash pads will open for business this weekend.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Sioux City’s splash pads will open up. The locations, hours of operation, and days of operation are listed below in a chart.

LOCATION HOURS DAYS Dale Street Park (1514 Dale Street) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday Cook Park (505 Market Street) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday Leeds Park (4100 Tyler) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday Cone Park (3800 Line Drive) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday Rose Hill (1405 Grandview Boulevard) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday Splash Pad Information

Any questions can be directed to Miracle League at 712-600-4411 or the Administration Office for Parks and Recreation at 712-279-6126. The City of Sioux City’s website can be found by clicking here.