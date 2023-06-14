SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — An investigation allegedly found that a Spirit Lake woman who worked as an insurance producer committed several counts of fraud, resulting in several felony charges.

Mugshot courtesy of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office

According to a press release from the Iowa Insurance Division, Tammy Jo Zemler, 51, of Spirit Lake has been accused of altering documents to support insurance policies and allegedly submitting them knowing that the information was false.

An investigation was launched by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau in April 2022. A the time Zemler was working as an insurance producer. Zemler was arrested on June 1 and booked into the Dickinson County Jail where she posted a $36,000 bond and was subsequently released.

She has been charged with fraudulent submissions, three counts of forgery, and three counts of identity theft. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 28.

No additional information was available.

The release noted that anyone with information about insurance fraud is encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.